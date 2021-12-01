Postgraduate permit allows study outside Canada until next August

Dear Mr Brown,

My study permit application was already submitted, but I worry about it not being processed in time, based on delays at the Canadian High Commission. I am currently enrolled in my programme online. Would it affect my eligibility for obtaining postgraduate work permit (PGWP) if I am not studying in Canada by January 2022?

– BG

Dear BG:

Please note that a student may be able to complete up to 100 per cent of studies online from outside Canada between spring 2020 and August 31, 2022, and still be eligible for a PGWP, due to a temporary COVID-19 policy. This policy is in place until August 31, 2022. It was originally set to expire on December 31, 2021.

Eligibility

Eligibility for this policy is based on the following criteria:

• Enrolment in a PGWP-eligible programme.

• The applicant was outside Canada and unable to travel to Canada because of the coronavirus pandemic, but were still able to take online courses.

• The applicant began a programmme in any semester from spring 2020 to summer 2022, or your programme was already in progress in March 2020.

• You meet all other PGWP eligibility criteria.

• The applicant has a study permit or approval for a study permit, or has applied for a study permit for which you are eventually approved PRIOR to starting your programme.

However, an applicant cannot count the following time toward the length of a PGWP:

• Time spent studying outside Canada after August 31, 2022.

• Distance learning from inside of Canada

• If your courses were moved online due to the pandemic, the time you spend studying online from within Canada still counts toward the length of your PGWP. However, it's highly recommended that you attend in-class options when offered.

• Time spent studying before you applied for a study permit.

