Potentially habitable earth-sized planet discovered nearby

But where would we go BUZZ Fam? Luckily for us, NASA’s planet-hunting mission TESS has found its first potentially habitable planet, and its the same size of earth.

Even better news is that it’s close by, only 100 light years from Earth, according to the agency.

TESS made the announcement on Monday at the 235th meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Honolulu.

So this planet is part of a multi-planet system around TOI 700, which is a small, cool M-dwarf star in the Dorado constellation.

It’s only about 40% of our sun’s mass and size, with half of the surface temperature. It’s one of three planets orbiting the star, it’s at just the right distance to support liquid water on the surface in the star’s habitable zone, it completes a single orbit around the star every 37 earth days, and one side of the planet is always daylight. The scientists are calling it TOI 700 d, (I’m sure they’ll find a better name once we’re ready to leave).

Astronomers confirmed their discovery using NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope infrared capabilities with follow-up observations. They also modeled the planet’s potential environment to further investigate its habitability.

The find is exciting to astronomers (and us too) because it’s one of a select few potentially habitable planets discovered outside of our solar system that happens to be the size of Earth.