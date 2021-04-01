Power outage in Half-Way-Tree area

Power outage in Half-Way-Tree areaThursday, April 01, 2021
Approximately 300 people in sections of Half-Way-Tree are on Thursday, April 1, without electricity after a transformer in the area blew.
According to a representative from the Jamaica Public Service Company, they received at least three calls from customers in the area reporting the incident, noting that power should be restored within one to six hours.
Reports are that shortly after 2:00 p.m, some customers reported hearing a loud explosion in the vicinity of Eastwood Park Gardens, which the agent noted was indicative of a blown transformer.
Prior to the incident, heavy showers, thunder and lightning were also experienced in the area.
Earlier on Thursday the light and power company noted that customers in the Norbrook area would be experiencing outages due to a fallen utility pole, resulting from a motor vehicle accident.
