Powerful earthquake hits Indonesia

Powerful earthquake hits IndonesiaFriday, January 15, 2021
|
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia’s Sulawesi island early Friday killing at least 34 people and injuring hundreds more.
Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency said the epicenter of the quake, which struck at 1:28 a.m. Jakarta time, was six kilometres (3.7 miles) northeast of Majene city at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
The country’s National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) said thousands of residents fled their homes to seek safety. The earthquake damaged at least 300 houses in Majene.
Other buildings were also badly damaged; including a military command office in Majene, and hotels, and government buildings in the neighbouring Mamuju area. Many people are still trapped under collapsed buildings, according to local search and rescue teams.
“Our priority is saving victims who are still buried under the buildings,” Safaruddin Sanusi, head of West Sulawesi’s Communications and Information Department, told CNN. “For example in the [West Sulawesi governor’s office] we are still trying to evacuate two security guards who are trapped inside.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy