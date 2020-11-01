Powerful typhoon lashes Philippines, killing at least 10

Powerful typhoon lashes Philippines, killing at least 10Sunday, November 01, 2020
|
A super typhoon blew into
the eastern Philippines with disastrous force Sunday, killing at least 10
people and triggering volcanic mudflows that engulfed about 150 houses before
weakening as it blew away from the country, officials said.
Typhoon Goni blasted into the eastern island province of Catanduanes at dawn from the Pacific with sustained winds of 225 kilometres (140 miles) per hour and gusts of 280 kph (174 mph), threatening some provinces still recovering from a deadly typhoon that hit a week ago.
Goni barrelled through densely populated regions and threatened to sideswipe Manila, which shut down its main airport, but shifted southward Sunday night and spared the capital, the government weather agency said.
At least nine people were killed in the hard-hit province of Albay, including a father and son. Villagers fled to safety as the typhoon approached, but the two apparently stayed put in the community in Guinobatan town where about 150 houses were inundated by volcanic mudflow.
