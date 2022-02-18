PPV operators welcome launch of pension fund

THE VM Group has partnered with Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) in launching a pension scheme for public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators.

Speaking at the launch of the pension plan at the group's Half-Way-Tree headquarters on Thursday, CEO of Pensions Management Conroy Rose argued that it is unacceptable for transport operators to be without a pension plan.

“They should not be playing such a key role in national life and be struggling to make ends meet when they reach their golden years. Can you imagine becoming a burden to their loved ones and by extension a burden to the State? We are partnering with TODSS so that we can help to change this so that we can help to transform their lives, and that's our mission,” said Rose.

President of TODSS Egerton Newman pointed out that members of the Route Taxi Association of Jamaica, hackney carriage operators, Jamaica Union of Travellers Association, Jamaica Co-operative Automobile and Limousine, and other organisations can also benefit from the programme.

“I am happy that the VM Group is doing this for us and we are proud that we will ensure that every single public transport operator in Jamaica benefits from this process and in return will provide the best of the transportation service and experience to the Jamaican public,” he said.

“For far too long members, after working in the sector for 30 to 40 years, reach 65 years of age with nothing to fall back on. Time has come. This must stop now. Thanks to VM Group. We have a sector that must be transformed [and] the process has started. This project will be a lasting one for everyone in the public transport sector and beneficial to all,” he added.

At the same time, Minister of Transport and Mining Audley Shaw expressed confidence in the pension programme.

“I urge every eligible member not to miss the opportunity to join this pension scheme. The scheme is expected to directly and indirectly benefit operators employed in the industry. Public passenger vehicle operators must be given the opportunity to reap the rewards of their hard work in their retirement years. If some operators don't work daily, no money will be earned to feed their families,” said Shaw.

Public transport operators should be between the ages of 18 and 65, should be TODSS members, provide a copy of their driver's licence, a declaration of income, reference form and utility bill with their current address to apply to be a part of the pension programme.