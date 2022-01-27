PHOTO: Preemie Foundation's boost for babies

PHOTO: Preemie Foundation's boost for babiesThursday, January 27, 2022
|
Serika Sterling (centre), Founder of The Preemie Foundation of Jamaica, pauses for a picture with
Mischa McLeod Hines (left), Vice-President, Capital Markets at Sagicor Investments, and Minister
of Health Dr Christopher Tufton at the official handover of oxygen concentrator machines, purchased
and donated by The Preemie Foundation of Jamaica, to hospitals, across the island. Following
a drive to gain support from corporate companies last year, the Preemie Foundation of Jamaica
purchased and donated 15 oxygen concentrator machines to bolster the health system's capacity to
treat premature babies. Sagicor Foundation donated $200,000 towards the organisation's efforts to
procure the much-needed equipment.
