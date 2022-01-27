PHOTO: Preemie Foundation's boost for babies

Serika Sterling (centre), Founder of The Preemie Foundation of Jamaica, pauses for a picture with

Mischa McLeod Hines (left), Vice-President, Capital Markets at Sagicor Investments, and Minister

of Health Dr Christopher Tufton at the official handover of oxygen concentrator machines, purchased

and donated by The Preemie Foundation of Jamaica, to hospitals, across the island. Following

a drive to gain support from corporate companies last year, the Preemie Foundation of Jamaica

purchased and donated 15 oxygen concentrator machines to bolster the health system's capacity to

treat premature babies. Sagicor Foundation donated $200,000 towards the organisation's efforts to

procure the much-needed equipment.