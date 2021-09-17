Pregnant man emoji to be released soon

Pregnant man emoji to be released soonFriday, September 17, 2021
|
A pregnant man, a gender-neutral pregnant person, and a multi-racial handshake are the newest emojis that will be coming to your smartphones in the coming months. Unicode Consortium, the organisation responsible for approving all emojis aims to show more diversity in gender.
The pregnant man and pregnant person recognise that “pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people”, Emojipedia, a voting member of the Unicode Consortium says.
Men get pregnant in both real life and in fiction, Emojipedia said, like Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1994 film ‘Junior’.
The list released by Unicode Consortium contains 37 new emojis. These will be used by companies to design their own versions which are expected to debut next year.
These will include hands making a heart shape and someone biting their lip, plus faces melting, saluting, holding back tears, and peeking out between their fingers.
The vast majority of emojis available will also be able to be presented as a man, a woman, or gender-neutral. For example, now available alongside the prince and princess emojis is a person with crown emoji.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy