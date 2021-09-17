Pregnant man emoji to be released soon

A pregnant man, a gender-neutral pregnant person, and a multi-racial handshake are the newest emojis that will be coming to your smartphones in the coming months. Unicode Consortium, the organisation responsible for approving all emojis aims to show more diversity in gender.

The pregnant man and pregnant person recognise that “pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people”, Emojipedia, a voting member of the Unicode Consortium says.

Men get pregnant in both real life and in fiction, Emojipedia said, like Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1994 film ‘Junior’.

The list released by Unicode Consortium contains 37 new emojis. These will be used by companies to design their own versions which are expected to debut next year.

These will include hands making a heart shape and someone biting their lip, plus faces melting, saluting, holding back tears, and peeking out between their fingers.

The vast majority of emojis available will also be able to be presented as a man, a woman, or gender-neutral. For example, now available alongside the prince and princess emojis is a person with crown emoji.