Pregnant woman held after stealing Louis Vuitton bag in Cayman

A pregnant woman and a man

were captured on CCTV breaking into a home in the Cayman Islands.

The couple stole a number of items including a Louis Vuitton handbag the homeowner said was purchased in Paris.

According to the homeowner, she discovered the bag was missing after returning home from taking her dog for a walk.

She reported it to the police, noting that the bag contained two wallets, a cell phone and other personal items including credit cards.

She also revealed that the bag had sentimental value as it was given to her by her deceased husband.

The woman and her accomplice, said to be her boyfriend, were caught after they went on a shopping spree using the homeowner’s credit card which was inside the bag.

The pregnant woman was taken to hospital with a pregnancy-related issue after two days’ detention; her accomplice remains incarcerated.