Pregnant woman held after stealing Louis Vuitton bag in Cayman

Pregnant woman held after stealing Louis Vuitton bag in CaymanFriday, December 11, 2020
|
A pregnant woman and a man
were captured on CCTV breaking into a home in the Cayman Islands.
The couple stole a number of items including a Louis Vuitton handbag the homeowner said was purchased in Paris.
According to the homeowner, she discovered the bag was missing after returning home from taking her dog for a walk.
She reported it to the police, noting that the bag contained two wallets, a cell phone and other personal items including credit cards.
She also revealed that the bag had sentimental value as it was given to her by her deceased husband.
The woman and her accomplice, said to be her boyfriend, were caught after they went on a shopping spree using the homeowner’s credit card which was inside the bag.
The pregnant woman was taken to hospital with a pregnancy-related issue after two days’ detention; her accomplice remains incarcerated.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy