Preliminary results show five more coronavirus cases in Jamaica

Preliminary results have indicated five more coronavirus cases in Jamaica.

This would bring the total number of cases to 15.

In its statement, the Ministry of Health said two of the cases are linked to a patient who travelled from the United Kingdom.

The first patient has a travel history to Trinidad and Tobago and was on the same flight as a confirmed case.

The second patient is an American child who travelled through Miami and Florida.

The third and fourth patients are from western Jamaica.

The fifth case is a Kingston patient with no travel history, but hosted visitors from the United Kingdom.

However, the Health Ministry says two other tests returned negative results.

They involve a patient in isolation at the Mandeville Regional Hospital and another at the St Annâ€™s Bay Hospital.

The ministry says it is awaiting the confirmatory results of these tests.