Premier League football to return in June

Football fan, good news. Premier League football has been given the green light to resume on June 12, by the British Government. But you can only enjoy the games from your home as spectators will not be allowed on venues until a vaccine for the coronavirus is found.

This measure is part of the British Government’s reopening of the economy plan, entitled ‘Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK Government’s Covid-19 Recovery Strategy’. A part of this strategy includes permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind-closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact’.

So this means that if the 20 clubs push through a vote in the coming weeks, and the plan is accepted by the required 14 teams, matches are expected to then be played in a number of neutral venues around the country.

The Premier League and English Football League (EFL) had initially postponed all matches until April 4 and 3 respectively because of the threat of coronavirus.