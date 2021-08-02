Preparations under way for Jamaica 60

Preparations under way for Jamaica 60Monday, August 02, 2021
MINISTER of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange says that preparations are in high gear to mark the country's 60th anniversary of Independence in 2022.
“We are already on our way with the Jamaica 60 logo, which was selected through a competition,” she said in a video message aired at the National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Service held yesterday at Portmore Gospel Assembly in St Catherine.
She, at the same time, made a special appeal for Jamaicans to observe the novel coronavirus protocols and get vaccinated to assist the country's recovery.
“We have the vaccines in place. Wear your masks, keep your distance, sanitise, and prepare for a big and great celebration next year, 2022,” she said.
Meanwhile, the minister hailed the courage and resilience of Jamaicans, noting that the country has been blessed by many achievements despite the setbacks caused by the pandemic.
“It has been difficult for all of us, but we cannot deny that there are some that have felt it harder than others. I want to recognise the courage and resilience displayed by so many,” she stressed.
The minister also used the occasion to laud the athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics in Japan.
The virtual service was held under the theme: 'Jamaica 59: Stronger Together'.
