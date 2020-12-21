President-elect Joe Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden gets COVID-19 vaccineMonday, December 21, 2020
|
President-elect
of the United States Joe Biden received the first of two doses of the Pfizer
vaccine on Monday at a hospital close to his home in Delaware.
Wearing a black mask, Biden sits while the nurse preps the area for the shot that is intended to prevent him from getting COVID-19.
After receiving the injection, he spoke to the media personnel who were present.
“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine. There’s nothing to worry about,” he said, adding that he is eager to get the other shot.
He also took the opportunity to thank the healthcare workers for the work that they have been doing while praising the developers of the vaccine.
In the same breath, he encouraged the public to continue to wear their face masks during the holidays and to avoid unnecessary travel.
Biden got the vaccine days after Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Earlier this month, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton promised to take the vaccine live on TV once it was approved by the country’s health authorities.
