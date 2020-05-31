Jamaica extends curfew measures

Prime Minister Andrew Holness today announced changes to the current curfew hours even as the country moves to relax restrictive measures implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The current curfew hours of 9:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m will remain in place until the morning of June 14. Thereafter, the curfew will begin at 10:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m until June 30th.

Licensed public passenger transport, state or privately operated, are allowed one hour after the end of the curfew to travel home from the last passenger drop-off, and one hour before the beginning of the curfew to travel to their first passenger pick-up.

However, the Prime Minister said during this time no passenger should be allowed to travel in the vehicles.

The Prime Minister did not specify any opening and closing hours for businesses other than the general limits of the curfew hours. “We encourage businesses and employers to optimise arrangements to increase productive use of time and safe travel,” he said.

In the meantime, he is urging Jamaicans to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, and sanitize to prevent the spread of the virus.

Jamaica currently has 586 confirmed coronavirus case, 311 recoveries, and nine coronavirus related deaths.