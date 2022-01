Prime Minister congratulates his old school on Walker Cup victory

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is congratulating his alma mater St Catherine High School on its victory in the Walker Cup final Friday (Nov 29).

“You maintained your confidence and composure on the field ending the game with a 3-2 victory. Prayer and Work Conquer All,†Holness posted on his Instagram page.

St Catherine defeated Ecxelcior High 3-2 to lift grab the 2019 ISSA/ Digicel Walker Cup title. This is St Catherine’s first-ever Walker Cup title.