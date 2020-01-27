Prime Minister congratulates Koffee on Grammy win

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness is among those congratulating reggae sensation Koffee on winning the Best Reggae Album category at the Grammy Awards.

â€œCongratulations and TOAST to @originalkoffee on winning the Grammy for Best Reggae Album. No Ls only Ws,â€ Holness wrote on Instagram making reference to two of Koffeeâ€™s hit songs.

She won the award for her album Rapture which has been a major success for the rising star of reggae music.Â This was made especially special being that she is the youngest person to win the coveted award.

View this post on Instagram Congratulations and TOAST to @originalkoffee on winning the Grammy for the Best Reggae Album. No Ls only Ws! Jamaica is immensely proud of your historic achievement. #koffeecomeinlikearapture #Koffee #toastA post shared by Hon. Andrew Holness Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@andrewholnessjm) on Jan 26, 2020 at 1:43pm PST

He further remarked that Jamaica was immensely proud of her achievements. Koffee has already benefitted from the Prime Minister after taking home a PM youth award for her achievements in music.