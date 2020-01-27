Prime Minister congratulates Koffee on Grammy win

Prime Minister congratulates Koffee on Grammy winMonday, January 27, 2020
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness is among those congratulating reggae sensation Koffee on winning the Best Reggae Album category at the Grammy Awards.
â€œCongratulations and TOAST to @originalkoffee on winning the Grammy for Best Reggae Album. No Ls only Ws,â€ Holness wrote on Instagram making reference to two of Koffeeâ€™s hit songs.
She won the award for her album Rapture which has been a major success for the rising star of reggae music.Â This was made especially special being that she is the youngest person to win the coveted award.
He further remarked that Jamaica was immensely proud of her achievements. Koffee has already benefitted from the Prime Minister after taking home a PM youth award for her achievements in music.
