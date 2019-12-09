Prime Minister Holness chairs developing states meeting in Africa

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Monday, (Dec 9) chaired a meeting of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP), in Nairobi, Kenya.

Formed in 1975, the ACP is a development cooperation platform between developing countries and the European Union.

During the general debate on Monday, Holness delivered his address on the Central theme: A Transformed ACP Committed to Multilateralism.

“Jamaica’s membership and continued active participation in the ACP is crucial. We are among a group of 79 developing countries with similar challenges seeking to forge important partnerships to further South-South and North-South cooperation,” Holness said following the meeting.