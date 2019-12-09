Prime Minister Holness chairs developing states meeting in Africa

Prime Minister Holness chairs developing states meeting in AfricaMonday, December 09, 2019
|
Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Monday, (Dec 9) chaired a meeting of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP), in Nairobi, Kenya.
Formed in 1975, the ACP is a development cooperation platform between developing countries and the European Union.
During the general debate on Monday, Holness delivered his address on the Central theme: A Transformed ACP Committed to Multilateralism.
“Jamaica’s membership and continued active participation in the ACP is crucial. We are among a group of 79 developing countries with similar challenges seeking to forge important partnerships to further South-South and North-South cooperation,” Holness said following the meeting.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy