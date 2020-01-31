Prime minister impressed with Jamaica College’s robotics team

Prime minister impressed with Jamaica College’s robotics teamFriday, January 31, 2020
|
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness is lauding the efforts of Jamaica Collegeâ€™s robotics team ahead of the boyâ€™s participation in the First Tech Challenge competition in February.
The Prime Minister met with the team at Jamaica College last Friday after the students reached out to him via social media recently.
The team put on a display for the Prime Minister which he described as impressive. Holness indicated that work such as this was a step in the right direction.
The Prime Minister indicated that Jamaica would be building more science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-based institutions to take advantage of these new developments.
â€œOver the next five to ten years we will build several STEM schools and give STEM subjects greater prominence in traditional high schools,â€ Holness posted on Instagram.
Holness also donated $150,000 to the team to go towards their expenses for the competition.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy