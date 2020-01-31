Prime minister impressed with Jamaica College’s robotics team

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness is lauding the efforts of Jamaica Collegeâ€™s robotics team ahead of the boyâ€™s participation in the First Tech Challenge competition in February.

The Prime Minister met with the team at Jamaica College last Friday after the students reached out to him via social media recently.

The team put on a display for the Prime Minister which he described as impressive. Holness indicated that work such as this was a step in the right direction.

The Prime Minister indicated that Jamaica would be building more science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-based institutions to take advantage of these new developments.

â€œOver the next five to ten years we will build several STEM schools and give STEM subjects greater prominence in traditional high schools,â€ Holness posted on Instagram.

Holness also donated $150,000 to the team to go towards their expenses for the competition.