Belize PM tests positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister of Belize John Briceño has tested positive for COVID-19. The newly-elected Briceño will remain in isolation for two weeks. This is according to a statement released by the Office is the Prime Minister.

Briceno led the People’s United Party to victory in the general election earlier this month.

Following news of the Prime Minister’s diagnosis, the Office of the Prime Minister issued a reminder urging the public to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and to follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.