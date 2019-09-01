Prime Minister says Dr Ken Baugh was a man of integrity

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has described the late former Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Kenneth Baugh as a statesman with dignity and integrity.

In paying tribute to Baugh, who died Sunday morning at 10:05 am, Holness said he lived a political life that transcended the political divide, as he was respected by all.

“Ken Baugh exemplified dignity and integrity throughout his political life. Ken was universally respected. Both sides of the political divide held him in high esteem and the public could rely on him as balanced and reasoned.

“His conduct and posture gave him a stature elevated above politics. He was truly a statesman. He will be sadly missed,” the prime minister added

Baugh was a longstanding member of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and also served as Opposition Leader, Foreign Minister and Health Minister. He was Member of Parliament for the West Central St Catherine constituency.

Baugh was ill for some time prior to his passing. He underwent brain surgery in 2015 and bowed and opted out of representational politics for private life.

Baugh and his wife, Vilma, got baptised that same year at the Kingston City Church of Christ.