Prince Charles recovers from coronavirus

British Royal, Prince Charles has reportedly recovered from coronavirus and is now out of self-isolation. This is according to Clarence House, the Prince of Wales’ official residence.

“Having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a Clarence House spokesperson reportedly confirmed on Monday.

The 71-year-old Princes tested positive for the virus on March 25, however it was announced that he was only displaying mild symptoms and was otherwise in good health.