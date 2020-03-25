Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Seventy-one-year-old Prince Charles of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Clarence House announced that he is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”.

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, who is 72 years old, has also been tested but does not have the virus.

Both Charles and Camilla are now self-isolating at Balmoral.

The statement from the Clarence House said the tests were carried out by the National Health Service in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing. It added that it was not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince got the virus.

In the meantime, Buckingham Palace said the Queen last saw her son on March 12, but also “remains in good health”.

The palace added that the Queen, “is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare”.