Prince Philip dies at 99, Buckingham Palace confirms

Buckingham Palace on Friday (April 9) announced that Prince Philip, husband to the Queen of England, had died.

In a short statement the palace said, ” His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle”.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPnApril 9, 2021

Prior to Prince Philip’s passing he had been hospitalized for a total of 28 nights.

While his illness was not disclosed, Buckingham Palace revealed he was being treated for an infection and had undergone a medical procedure.

Following the Duke of Edinburgh passing, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter to pay tribute to Phillip.

“By any measure Prince Phillip lived an extraordinary life -as a naval hero in the Second World War, as the man who inspired countless young people through the Edinburgh’s Award and, above all, as Her Majesty The Queen’s loyal consort,” said Johnson in statement posted to Twitter.

“We are a kingdom united both in grief and gratitude; grief at Prince Phillip’s passing, and gratitude for his decades of selfless service to the country, ” added Johnson.