Prince Philip,99, undergoes “successful” heart procedure

Prince Philip,99, undergoes “successful” heart procedureThursday, March 04, 2021
|
Prince Philip has undergone a successful
heart operation and will be recuperating over the coming days, Buckingham
Palace stated Thursday.
The operation, conducted at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, was done for a pre-existing hear condition.
The palace said, “His royal highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”
The 99-year-old has been hospitalised since February 16 when he was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London where he was treated for an infection. He was transferred to St Bartholomew’s for specialised cardiac care on Monday.
The prince has been married to Queen Elizabeth II since 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.
