Principal not happy with online diagnostic tests

A primary school principal has raised concerns about the virtual administration of the diagnostic tests for her students, saying they might not provide a true reflection of their academic performance.

Diagnostic tests started for grades seven, eight, and nine students last week, while grade six students have started their tests this week.

According to Susan White, principal at St Patrick's Primary School, the virtual diagnostic tests should help to highlight the strengths and weaknesses of the students, but she said results may not reflect the children's ability as parents could assist in completing the diagnostic tests when done virtually.

In a bulletin, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information said the link for each diagnostic test for grades one to nine would be e-mailed to schools for online administration, in an effort to measure students' level of achievement of the National Standards Curriculum (NSC) for this academic year.

Further, it indicated that at the end of the administration period the ministry's Student Assessment Unit would process the results of the diagnostic tests for each student and send them back to the respective schools so that intervention plans and strategies can be developed to help students get back on track.

In a response, via e-mail, to questions from the Jamaica Observer on the issue, the ministry's director of corporate communications, Colin Steer pointed out that the diagnostic tests are not part of the assessment tools used to place students in secondary schools.

“In fact, students in high school also do diagnostic tests to assess their achievement in relation to the National Standards Curriculum,” said Steer, noting that diagnostic tests have been administered over several years.

White, meanwhile, told the Observer that some students who have been having Internet challenges at home were being facilitated at the school to do the diagnostic tests.

La-Toya Nesbitt, principal at Allman Town Primary School in Kingston, said 17 spaces were provided for students, at the school, who do not have access to the online platform to complete the diagnostic tests.

Nesbitt stressed on the importance of the tests, especially due to the learning loss caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I believe the ministry wants to ascertain how much the students would have garnered during the time of online learning. I don't think it is something that is bad, I just think it is necessary for preparing them for high schools,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sasha Wright, principal at St Hugh's Preparatory School, added: “The diagnostic assessment is simply for them to know how the students have progressed so that proper plans and intervention strategies can be made for the next school year, in the event there are gaps and weaknesses found.”

