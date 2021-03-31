Pringle Home for Girls getting $3-million resource centre

THE Pringle Home for Girls in Carron Hall, St Mary is to get a $3-million resource centre, the initiative of author Mary White, a native of the community.

Work has already started to revamp the library at the home, and upgrade it into a resource centre for the 21 females who reside there, and the wider community.

The project, financed by the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund, will facilitate online learning, and encourage and develop creative talents in the area.

White, who is author of the book Glass Houses, says she initiated the project to aid with the development of young women in the parish, as her mother, Ruby White, did for her, with four key factors — youth development, women empowerment, educational accessibility and technological advancement for the girls.

She added that after the idea for the facility was born, she contacted the St Mary Chamber of Commerce and its president, Fredrick Young, was “very resourceful”, and after giving it their blessings, “they started linking me with everyone else”.

“And, the idea got a life of its own. Had it not been for the graciousness of the chamber, the Pringle Home for Girls project would not have taken off in the way it did, because I could have gotten very frustrated,” she told JIS News.

According to White, she is thrilled to accomplish a calling to help her community and to facilitate a venture that the home has been yearning for, adding that it will be a space for the girls, the community, and where authors from the parish can have their book launches.

She said the Glass Houses Book Club will be formed at the home, as well as a career experience programme, to take the girls on “mind adventures” to reshape their perspectives, and explore the careers of their dreams.

Director at the home, Jeanette Rose Bryan, says a dream is coming true for them, because “we wanted a library that would be the information arm of the home”, and also for community members to interact with the girls, and have access to the facility.

“The children are very excited, because their minds are enquiring… [have] that need to be fed with knowledge. They will have access to do all of their research, on site. We are extremely thankful to Mary White and the CHASE Fund, for helping us to achieve this dream,” the director adds.

For his part, Young says his organisation is “sharing with the project, because as a community, we want to ensure that the outcome of these youngsters is on the right track, and they leave the home in a meaningful way”.

Public relations and administrative manager at the CHASE Fund, Hilary Coulton, said the project fits well into their mandate, and at completion of the upgrading work, the home will be a “great benefit to the girls who reside there”, with additional services for education, recreation, employment and training.

The Pringle Home for Girls is operated by the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, with supervision provided by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA).

Other partners on the project are Krystal Cameron Designs, Productive Business Solutions, Creative Signs & Designs, The Beauty Concepts Limited, Artistic Licence, Liza Artistry, The New Highgate Pharmacy, Confectionery & Snacks, and LMH Publishing.

The CHASE Fund is an agency of the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM). It provides financial support to projects that lead to improvement of libraries, archives and documentation facilities

The agency also funds ventures that restore and maintain the country's historic sites and monuments, as well as provide scholarships for advanced programmes in the visual, performing and fine arts.

In the area of health, CHASE supports the construction and upgrading of buildings, the provision of equipment, facilitates training for health-care providers, and enables programmes for renal and cancer treatment.

Sport and early-childhood education also get a huge chunk of the organisation's resources.