Printer makes big difference to Braeton Primary and Infant School

Braeton Primary and Infant School in Portmore, St Catherine is now better equipped to facilitate students who are unable to participate in online classes, following the donation of a Kyocera colour printer by JN Bank.

“I'm grateful to JN Bank for its assistance,” said an emotional Karlene Robinson-Allen, principal at the school at a handover ceremony recently.

Robinson-Allen said the printer will assist the school to print teaching materials, also referred to as learning kits, for the students.

“The donation of this printer will now show the wider Jamaica that partnership with private sector and the Government can go a far way and can impact greatly our educational system,” added Robinson-Allen.

Ricardo Williams, head of branches (eastern), JN Bank said the organisation places great emphasis on education, as the sector prepares children with the skills and aptitude to do well in the society.

“We are operating in a time that is very challenging and to see the impact that the provision of one printer can have, is very inspiring. The truth of the matter is that education has always been close to the heart of The Jamaica National Group, of which JN Bank is a member. We have led on several initiatives such as the iLead Project and Centres of Excellence initiative, which are all geared at ensuring that our youngsters do well,” said Williams.

He added that the donation of the printer to Braeton Primary and Infant School is a continuation of the organisation's commitment to playing a part in the education of the nation's children.

Markland Edwards, vice-chairman of the school board, said JN Bank was living up to its tag line 'We will help you find a way'.

“We can now say that they have helped us to find a way to print the work that we need to distribute to our teachers, our students and the wider community,” said Edwards.

Braeton Primary has a student population of 220 and 21 academic staff.

Dante Brown, a grade five student at the school, said he was overjoyed that his school received the printer as it will help students, like himself, who are unable to access the online classes to receive work sheets to assist with the continuation of his education during the pandemic.

The printer has a heavy-duty capacity for printing. It also facilitates Wi-Fi printing and has a hard drive where documents can be saved and retrieved later for printing.