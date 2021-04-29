Prison inmates to start getting COVID-19 vaccines this week

Prison inmates to start getting COVID-19 vaccines this weekThursday, April 29, 2021
|
INMATES across the island are expected to begin receiving COVID-19 jabs this week although more than 80 per cent of this vulnerable population are opposed to vaccination against the coronavirus.
The revelation was made by minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security Senator Matthew Samuda during a brief interview with the Jamaica Observer Tuesday.
“We will begin with... prisoners who have indicated willingness this week. The vaccine hesitancy [among prisoners] is high and unfortunate. An estimate of those hesitant is above 80 per cent. We do, however, expect it to fall precipitously once the process commences,” said Samuda.
More than 100,000 people have been vaccinated across the country since the Government began its vaccination blitz in March following a spike in daily cases. Priority groups at that time included health-care workers, seniors and members of the security forces.
On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries not to ignore those in correctional facilities, arguing that immunisation in detention facilities can play a big role in reducing inequities in countries.
“People living and working in prisons should not be neglected as national programmes of COVID-19 vaccination roll out globally,” the WHO said.
The organisation said research it conducted showed that the risk of transmission of COVID-19 is higher in prisons, where people live close to each other and have limited access to testing and personal protective equipment.
Compared to the wider community, WHO said people living in prisons have a disproportionally higher burden of comorbidities, including non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which increases their chances of suffering severe outcomes from COVID-19.
Samuda acknowledged that the population is a vulnerable one and said that the Government remains optimistic that aversion to vaccination, which is not mandatory, will subside.
“The population in our correctional facilities is particularly vulnerable. As such, we think the population must be vaccinated. We are hopeful that the hesitancy will subside,” he said.
There are close to 4,000 prisoners at correctional facilities across the island.
Meanwhile, WHO said as COVID-19 vaccines become available, the inclusion of people living and working in prisons in national immunisation programmes is not being universally adopted.
It said even though good practice exists in many countries, the diversity of criteria adopted between and within countries puts equality of health protection at risk. The organisation said that is essential to understand that loss of freedom should not lead to loss of health.
– Kimone Francis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy