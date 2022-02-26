Prison officers, inmates get scholarships

TWO correctional officers and four inmates have been given the opportunity to improve their academic qualifications by pursuing associate of science degrees with the award of scholarships to them this week.

The scholarships, valued at $300,000 each, are provided through a partnership between the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC), Ministry of National Security (MNS), Department of Correctional Services (DCS), and Stand Up For Jamaica — a non-governmental human rights organisation domiciled in Jamaica, whose mission includes the provision of education to incarcerated offenders with the goal of enhanced rehabilitation.

“We look forward to expanding our involvement and extending this opportunity to include more participants from not one but two institutions,” said associate vice-president for academic affairs at UCC, Dr Yvonne Dawkins, who was speaking at the signing ceremony held at the university on Wednesday.

The participants form the second batch to participate in the two-year programme this year, the inmates and a correctional officer will come from St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre, and South Camp Adult Correctional Centre.

They will be pursuing associate degrees in business administration at UCC virtually.

Dr Dawkins stressed that UCC will provide full tuition and teaching engagement, DCS will provide a computer lab, while Stand Up for Jamaica will provide books, tutorials and pastoral support.

Scholarship awardees must have a minimum of five GCE (General Certificate of Education) or CXC subjects. For inmates, the DCS looks for good behaviour and the length of their sentences.

Executive director of Stand Up for Jamaica Carla Gullotta, who is also anticipating great academic performance from this second cohort, said she was pleased that correctional officers are included in the programme.

“I think that that is excellent because correctional officers sometimes are considered as doorkeepers. That should not be. Their talents, professional skills can be enhanced and that is going to be beneficial to everybody, including inmates. When you have somebody who is highly qualified and is working with inmates episodes of brutality and lack of understanding will be drastically reduced,” she said.

Meanwhile, minister of state in the Ministry of National Security Zavia Mayne said the programme is an opportunity for inmates to redeem themselves and have a greater ability to reintegrate themselves in society after leaving correctional facilities.

The state minister also noted that the inmates need to be exposed to rehabilitation programmes that will substantially reduce the possibilities of reoffences.

“The DCS has implemented a rehabilitation through education programme, where a number of inmates have gone from the most basic learning to sitting advances regional exams. Up to December 2021, 163 juvenile wards of the State were engaged in academic and vocational activities administered by 20 civilian teachers and instructors, while 3,500 inmates were engaged in learning activities. This is an indication that strategies are being implemented for the rehabilitation of inmates,” Mayne said.

He said the submission of the third draft of the Offender Management Policy, which will aid in facilitating the reintegration of inmates into society, will be given to Cabinet in short order.

The first batch, which included four inmates and a correctional officer, successfully completed their associate degrees with grade point averages ranging from 3.5 to 3.7.