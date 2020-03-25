Prisoner who escaped from Bordelais still at large

A prisoner who escaped from the Bordelais Correctional Facility on Saturday (March 21) remains at large.

The inmate who has been identified as Markin Marqui, and uses the alias ‘Road Block’, is reported to have escaped custody, after assaulting a correctional officer.

Marqui was charged and sentenced in connection with the death of 24-year-old Lyndon George.

George, who was a DJ, was gunned down on November 30, 2019 at a street dance.

Marqui who hails from Dennery is known to frequent the Vieux Fort, Victoria and Choiseul areas.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding Marqui’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station immediately.

The public is advised to refrain from approaching Marquis if seen.