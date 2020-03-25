Prisoner who escaped from Bordelais still at large

Prisoner who escaped from Bordelais still at largeWednesday, March 25, 2020
|
A prisoner who escaped from the Bordelais Correctional Facility on Saturday (March 21) remains at large.
The inmate who has been identified as Markin Marqui, and uses the alias ‘Road Block’, is reported to have escaped custody, after assaulting a correctional officer.
Marqui was charged and sentenced in connection with the death of 24-year-old Lyndon George.
George, who was a DJ, was gunned down on November 30, 2019 at a street dance.
Marqui who hails from Dennery is known to frequent the Vieux Fort, Victoria and Choiseul areas.
Police are asking that anyone with information regarding Marqui’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station immediately.
The public is advised to refrain from approaching Marquis if seen.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy