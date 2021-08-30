Private hospitals, school nurses to be engaged in vaccination

PRIVATE hospitals across the island have expressed interest in administering COVID-19 vaccines at their facilities and will move one step closer today to realising this goal when health-care workers from these hospitals will be involved in a training seminar for vaccinators, a Ministry of Health and Wellness release said last night.

The release said the development comes following a meeting with Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, senior officials from the ministry, and the leadership of the private hospitals.

“With our goal remaining to inoculate 65 per cent of the population by March 2022, one method of achieving this goal is to expand the access to the COVID-19 vaccines and engaging the private hospitals is one such way to ensure that all Jamaicans can be vaccinated against this deadly virus. This is also in keeping with what we have outlined in our national vaccination implementation plan,” the release quoted Dr Tufton.

According to the ministry, the vaccination training seminar is to ensure that the ministry's standards are met and adhered to and the health-care workers are trained in cold chain logistics and management, health promotion and education, emergency services, management of vaccination sites, infection prevention and control protocols, and are introduced to the COVID-19 vaccines.

More than 100 school nurses will also participate in the vaccination training seminar today. These nurses will now form part of the cadre of COVID-19 vaccinators, who the ministry can utilise as it continues its vaccination drive in schools and communities across the island.

Up to Saturday, August 29, a total of 512,327 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Of this number, 370,081 are first doses, 139,579 second doses, and 2,667 single doses. To become vaccinated, members of the public are encouraged to make their appointments online at vaccination.moh.gov.jm or call the vaccination call centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).