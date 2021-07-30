Private sector starts vaccine initiative

Public health nurse Karen Smith delivers the first COVID-19 vaccine under the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI) to Producers Group Executive Assistant Vanessa Samuels at Girl Guide Headquarters in St Andrew, yesterday.

Saffrey Brown, the PSVI project lead, said the effort was a pilot of the programme which was aimed at vaccinating 1,200 members of the private sector as part of the commencement of phase 2 of the Government's national vaccination plan.

(Photo: Garfield Robinson)