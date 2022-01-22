Private Sector Vaccine Initiative gets more support

Scotiabank continues to support the local recovery efforts from the novel coronavirus pandemic with a recent donation of $1.5 million to the ongoing Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI).

Making the presentation, Morris Nelson, senior vice-president, corporate and commercial banking, Scotiabank Jamaica, said, “Recovery from COVID-19 is critical to the recovery of our country and we are very pleased to be supporting this initiative.”

The PSVI is a partnership between private sector groups, the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) and the Government of Jamaica. The aim is to mobilise the collective resources of all four entities to support the national vaccination plan being led by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“We want to thank you for again coming on board as one of our corporate partners because this is really a national effort and this (donation) will go a long way in terms of boosting our ongoing vaccination activities taking place across the island,” said Amashika Lorne, public affairs manager at the PSOJ.

Funds donated to the PSVI aid the country's vaccination goals through the procurement of vaccines, providing education on vaccine-related issues, and facilitating the logistics surrounding the national vaccination plan.

These benefits are available to private sector companies under the PSVI, allowing for staff to be provided with the relevant vaccination information and vaccination opportunities.

Scotiabank said it took advantage of a major vaccination drive last year in Kingston and Montego Bay at which 200 people received both first and second doses.

Nelson said, “Scotiabank is committed to the safety of its employees and of all Jamaicans and as such we continue to support entities like the PSVI as the whole country continues to navigate the pandemic.”

This donation is one of many Scotiabank has made since the pandemic struck and the bank said it is among several leading members of the PSOJ that have been providing financial assistance to Jamaica's health-care system.

Since March, Scotiabank has donated $18 million in cash donations for the purchase of much-needed medical equipment including ventilators and oxygen therapy equipment.

Globally, Scotiabank has donated more than US$ 2.5 million towards various programmes and initiatives aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.