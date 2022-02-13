Private security companies want greater role in crime fighting

Security companies KingAlarm and Guardsman Group are urging the Government to tap into the private security industry to enhance the local crime-fighting efforts.

Both companies pointed to the potency and the number of security guards working in the industry, contending that they would very much compliment the operations of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Kenneth “Kenny” Benjamin, executive chairman of Guardsman Group of Companies told the Jamaica Observer that many police officers who are otherwise engaged could be reassigned to more rigid posts within the force.

“We do a lot of necessary work and we want to do more of it. As far as I am concerned, there a lot of duties the police are performing which we could easily take over and relieve lots of policemen to go and fight crime, which they are well trained to do, rather than direct traffic or be at embassies or work at police stations that can be outsourced. The police can really go and do what the police ought to be doing,” he said in a recent interview.

“We have raised it with the Government. We could be of good support to the national security and we are already. Now more than anything else, the Government should pay attention to the security guard industry. We are 89,000 short in the police force and the army is always stretched.”

There are some 8,000 security personnel working at Guardsman in areas such as technology, security, cash logistics, sustainability, and hospitality.

Last month, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang said he is banking on adding about 1,500 new cops annually, and increase reliance on technology to rein in crime. The goal is to take the force up to 14,000 members.

John Azar, managing director at KingAlarm told the Sunday Observer that, as it stands now, the private security industry already plays a very large role, and could be more impactful if roped into crime-fighting strategies.

“The private security industry is working to complement the national security apparatus, meaning the JCF and the JDF (Jamaica Defence Force). That being said, I certainly think that when you look at the size of the private security guard industry, if those persons could be further engaged in terms of additional eyes and ears on the ground across the island, certainly, I feel that engaging them even more in the fight against crime would only be beneficial,” he reasoned.

“I think that they already play a very large role… far larger than many people may realise. But I certainly would be in favour of them being even engaged further. Whenever you have a size of a force that is many thousands larger than the police force would be, clearly, the more you could engage them in a united effort against crime, the advantages would be obvious,” he went on.

KingAlarm employs more than 3,000 security professionals across all of its locations.

In June 2017, then Minister of National Security Robert Montague announced that 100 district constables were slated to join the JCF over a four-month period.

Montague made the disclosure at the 37th anniversary church service of the United District Constable Association (UDCA) and noted that the training of the district constables will boost the human resource capability of the JCF and reduce the shortage of police personnel in the short- and long-term.

“After a minimum of two years as a [district constable], sitting an exam and passing, doing a physical, a medical, and passing a lie detector test, they will be trained for four months, be on probation for two years, then become proud members of the constabulary force,” he said.

Azar added: “Years ago, there were talks about making more private security officers district constables. I know that was a discussion that was had, but I'm not quite sure where they are at in terms of its implementation.”

However, the big question is whether security guards would be willing to step up to the test and tackle such a role.

There is no doubt in Benjamin's mind that they would be.

“Of course!” he exclaimed.

“Not because they are security guards... they are very well trained. And annually, a lot of them leave us and go to the police force and the military,” he added.

But one security officer told the Sunday Observer that the new role would have to be joined by a salary increase.

“Before we are marketed to take on that role, we need better treatment and better pay. Security work is not easy. We work for long hours and we are under-compensated right now, so I would not imagine any of us would want to take on any more work. Not unless wi get it in writing and signed by the powers that be that we will be paid accordingly. That is my position and it will not change,” he argued.

A second security officer said: “It looks like security people are only seen in a positive light when they want anything from us. Other than that, wi come like watered-down police. Not even the metro [municipal police] get disrespect like security. It is a big no from me… I did not sign up to do police work. Police must do police work and security do security work.”

Meanwhile, Azar said that, other than the security guards, armed response teams already play an extremely critical role in controlling crime.

“Armed response teams, such as ours, compliment the work of the police on the streets day and night. Many persons probably would not be aware of how closely we work with the JCF on the streets. There is a perception that companies like ours compete with the police and it could be nothing further from the truth. We work extremely close with them and work in support of their efforts,” he told the Sunday Observer.

Further, Benjamin reiterated the role of the security industry.

“If something went wrong with the security companies, Bank of Jamaica cannot open. None of the banks are going to open. Money couldn't move and the banks would be in big trouble. Airports couldn't open, hospitals couldn't open. On and on it goes. If we go on strike, Jamaica would have to shut down. Literally, we are a third force and combined. As an industry, we are bigger that the police force and the military put together.

“If the police is so much short, so why don't they give some of the non-policing work to the security companies? There are so many things that they [security officers] can do. This can relieve thousands of policemen from their duties. It will be cheaper and more effective.”

Last month, retired senior police officer Newton Amos said it should be mandatory for civilians seeking to become legal gun owners to formally become part of the country's crime-fighting efforts.

Amos argued that “every single person who owns a [licensed] firearm” must be a part of the “police intelligence architecture”.