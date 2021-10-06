Private vs public colleges

Dear Mr Brown,

I want to know your thoughts on studying at a private college in Canada. They promise guaranteed jobs and scholarships and lower tuition. But I heard that private schools are different from public schools. I want to know whether I would be able to apply for permanent residence after the mandatory work requirement on a postgraduate work permit if I attended a private school. The school is in British Columbia and has the status of a Designated Learning Institution.

TM

Dear TM,

I believe that the best strategy for education in Canada is always to attend a publicly funded (Government) college or university. This would ensure that the school is properly regulated with regard to quality education and admission standards.

Attending private school can be risky because although the tuition fees may be lower and admission is much easier, their promises of guaranteed jobs for students, scholarships and high-quality education may never be fulfilled. The owners of the private schools benefit financially from these practices. The nature of public schools would avoid these potential risks entirely.

The public education system in Canada has the highest quality education in the world. Therefore, there would have to be some justification required to suggest that a private school would be the best option.

Designated Learning Institution (DLI)

A DLI is a school in Canada at which a student must be accepted before they can qualify for a study permit. Some DLIs are public schools, while others are private. Incidentally, all primary and secondary schools in Canada are automatically designated.

Post-Graduate Work Permit (PGWP) Programme

A PGWP is a document issued by the Government of Canada to eligible foreign students, which allows the bearer to work legally in Canada after completing studies. The overall requirement is for a foreign student to graduate from an approved programme of study at an eligible post-secondary institution in Canada that is participating in the PGWP.

Not all DLIs are Equal

It is important to note that not all DLIs will make a graduate eligible for a post-graduate work permit. In other words, attending a DLI is sufficient to obtain a student permit, but may not be sufficient to obtain a PGWP.

In general, publicly funded DLIs make one eligible for a PGWP. However, only certain types of private school will make one eligible for a PGWP.

Foreign students in Canada are eligible for a work permit for post-graduation employment only if they have engaged in full-time studies for at least eight months at a:

1. A public post-secondary institution, such as a college, trade/technical school, university or Collège d'enseignement general et professionnel (in Quebec);

2. A private post-secondary institution that operates under the same rules and regulations as public institutions;

3. A private secondary or post-secondary institution (in Quebec) offering qualifying programmes of 900 hours or longer leading to a diplôme d'études professionnelles or an attestation de spécialisation professionnelle (ASP);

4. A Canadian private institution authorised by provincial statute to confer degrees but only if the student is enrolled in one of the programmes of study leading to a degree as authorised by the province and not in all programmes of study offered by the private institution.

Whether a private DLI makes one eligible for a PGWP is usually based on meeting the requirements of (2) and (4) stated above. I have seen PGWP applications rejected because of the type of private DLI. To make matters more complex, I know of cases in which one person actually obtained a PGWP, while another graduate from the same school and programme was denied the PGWP for being ineligible based on the type of private school.

Should you need assistance with admission to a public school which offers scholarships for graduate programmes with paid work experience, please contact me. The public school route offers a much smoother and predictable transition.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM — a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com