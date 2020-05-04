Privy Council rules INDECOM has no authority to arrest or prosecute

Privy Council rules INDECOM has no authority to arrest or prosecuteMonday, May 04, 2020
|
The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) does not have the authority to arrest, charge or prosecute.
This is according to a ruling handed down by the Privy Council. INDECOM had gone to the Privy Council in a bid to initiate criminal prosecutions.
However, the Privy Council ruled that INDECOM has the power to bring action where its investigations are being obstructed without lawful justification.
“There is nothing in the 2010 Act to suggest that it was intended that the Commission should perform any function in relation to the prosecution of incident offences,” the panel of judges said in a judgment.
It described incident offences as those matters which form the basis of INDECOM investigations.
Writing on behalf of the court, Lord Lloyd-Jones, ruled that INDECOM is an investigative body and that it would have been “surprising” if Parliament intended it to prosecute without making any provision in the law to support that.
According to the judgment, prosecution is the function of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy