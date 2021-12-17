Prizes presented in JIS Heritage Competition

TOP performers in the 2021 Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Heritage Competition not only came away with increased knowledge of the nation's rich heritage, but also walked away with meaningful prizes.

The annual competition, which is in its 11th year, invited students at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels to submit entries in the essay, poster and photography categories, depicting the theme: “Triumphant, Proud and Free”.

The top entrants in each category of the competition were presented with their prizes during an awards ceremony at the Knutsford Court Hotel in St Andrew on Wednesday.

Topping the entries this year were: Okaejah Stephens of Chetwood Memorial Primary School in St James, who won 1st place in the essay competition. She won for herself a tablet courtesy of Innovative Corporate Solutions; a cash prize of $15,000 from Guardian Life; a weekend for four at FDR Resorts; and a trophy.

Curtis Clennon of Cornwall College in St James copped first place in the poster competition in the Grades 10-13 category. He won $20,000 in cash courtesy of JIS; a graphics course from Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts; and a trophy.

For the Grades 7-9 category in the poster competition, Mikayla Brown of Immaculate Conception High School in Kingston won first place. She received $10,000 worth of book vouchers courtesy of Sangster's Book Store; $15,000 in cash from JIS; and a trophy.

Taking first place in the photo competition was Olivia Gordon of The Mico University College in Kingston. She was presented with $30,000 in cash from the JIS; one undergraduate course courtesy at Caribbean School of Media and Communication; a weekend for two at Sandals; and a trophy.

According to chief executive officer of the JIS, Donna-Marie Rowe, the JISHeritage Competition is not just a corporate social responsibility activity or merely a brand building exercise, “we are seeking to do more by our young people.

“Our young people, we believe, have a voice and our heritage competition gives you that opportunity to amplify your voice. We are giving you an opportunity to become a part of the discussion. We are allowing you to take a seat at the table,” she said.

Rowe said she is pleased that the students rose to the challenge and worked hard on their entries.

“The quality of the entries, especially the essays, that was very high. Congratulations to all the top performers here with us today. You have all done well. We recognise the parents and teachers who supported the students, as well as the judges who applied their expertise in grading and selecting the winners,” she said.