Probe launched into cops who escorted Pathways leader's motorcade

MONTEGO BAY, St James — An investigation has been launched into the conduct of two policemen who provided motorcycle escort for a motorcade for now-disgraced leader of Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries Kevin Smith as he travelled through the streets of Montego Bay in 2018.

“I saw that clip, as well, and we are requiring that clip. We have asked for an investigation to be done,” Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Area One Clifford Chambers told the Jamaica Observer yesterday. “What year? Who were the officers in charge of the division… at the time so that we could see if that was officially sanctioned or not? That is part of the query that is being done.”

The motorcade comprised of two limousines accompanied by a marching band and was said to have been staged to mark the eighth anniversary of Smith's enthronement.

It ended in front of a building near City Centre that was the then home of the organisation now widely seen as a cult. Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries relocated to its current Albion location, now infamous as the scene of human sacrifice, three years ago.

Investigations into the organisation continued yesterday with police searching Smith's properties. ACP Chambers said two of three houses are located in the upscale community of Ironshore in St James.

“As you move from one to another, you just don't know what will happen. So, for now, we are focusing on three locations. Anything can happen thereafter,” stated the lawman.

On Wednesday, a team from the Major Investigations Task Force (MIT) was unsuccessful in entering one of the houses but fared better yesterday, gaining access by forcibly removing the padlocks. They had help from the fire department.

“There is another location that they [police] will also be focusing on, but the second location that is linked to and associated with Smith was processed today [Thursday] as they continued their investigations,” said ACP Chambers.

“The one yesterday [Wednesday], there are things in that location that should show that he is associated with it. He visited it, he stayed there and all of that. I can't say if anything incriminating was found but the evidence would indicate that he is associated with that property,” disclosed the area one police head.

Efforts to get a comment from Smith's lead attorneys, Valerie Neita-Robertson and Henry McCurdy, were rebuffed yesterday, with Neita saying,“We do not try our cases in the media.”

Meanwhile, Chambers was unable to confirm reports that a high-ranking member of the Area One intelligence team was reassigned yesterday after it was discovered that he is a senior member of Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries. Reports had also surfaced that the colleague policeman's child had been christened there six months ago.