Probe on following claims that senior Hanover-based cop hosted party last weekend

LUCEA, Hanover – The police high command is now investigating allegations that a senior cop, attached to the Hanover Police Division, hosted a party in the parish recently.

“I can't say if this happened but I will definitely look into it, and if it is verified without a doubt that it happened, no doubt that the officer will be called in. He will be spoken to and any necessary action — administratively — that should follow will definitely follow under my watch. So, I will definitely look into it,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers who is in charge of Area One.

“There is no allowance for anyone to breach the COVID quarantine period or the Disaster Risk Management Act, and — as far as I am concerned — anyone who breaches it is liable to be charged — be it police or civilian. The legislation is there and it guides what we do, and if there is a breach then the legislation should also speak volumes to the effort of law enforcement,” added ACP Chambers, who was out of the office and only recently returned to work.

He said the allegations were not brought to his desk before and he will need some time to undertake the checks.

It has since been confirmed that the senior officer, who holds a double leadership post, had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and was on sick leave at the time he allegedly hosted the party

“He must be breaking the law if he has COVID and is out there. What him a duh out deh,” said cop who asked that his name be withheld.

While the Jamaica Observer is not able to confirm the presence of the officer at the event, which took place adjacent to the northern coastal highway over the last weekend, this is not the first time that reports have surfaced that police in the Hanover Division have been associated with illegal parties.

All parties were banned since 2020 as part of measures by the Government to contain the spread of the the novel coronavirus.

“He always says it's not his place but everyone in the division knows it's his. This is not the first time that he is keeping a party when there should be no party, and nobody is doing anything about it. Obviously, his superior must be afraid of him,” charged one Observer source.

“That is way past the law. You not supposed to be upholding the law and you do wah you want to do. The last time him keep one big party out there, you know how many people got COVID? And now him have it and him still deh keep di party,” added the source.

ACP Chambers pointed out that according to the protocol, if someone is diagnosed with COVID-19 the individual automatically goes on quarantine and should not be in the public sphere. He said outside of the quarantine expiration period the individual is required to provide a negative test result.