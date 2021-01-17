Producer and convicted murderer, Phil Spector, is dead

Producer and convicted murderer, Phil Spector, is deadSunday, January 17, 2021
Phil Spector, the music producer and convicted murderer, died in California yesterday. He was 81.
The news came from the stateâ€™s Department of Correction and Rehabilitation in a statement. No cause of death was shared at the time, but one will be determined at a later date by a medical examiner, it said.
Spector was sentenced to 19 years to life for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson, who was found slumped over a chair with a gunshot wound through the roof of her mouth in his California mansion.
The New York-born producer was known for working on recordings by The Beatles, Tina Turner and Cher.
