Producer and convicted murderer, Phil Spector, is dead

Phil Spector, the music producer and convicted murderer, died in California yesterday. He was 81.

The news came from the stateâ€™s Department of Correction and Rehabilitation in a statement. No cause of death was shared at the time, but one will be determined at a later date by a medical examiner, it said.

Spector was sentenced to 19 years to life for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson, who was found slumped over a chair with a gunshot wound through the roof of her mouth in his California mansion.

The New York-born producer was known for working on recordings by The Beatles, Tina Turner and Cher.