Professional footballer, Christian Mbulu, dies

Professional footballer Christian Mbulu, who played in the lower British leagues has died. He was just 23-years-ol. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

Mbulu played for the Morecambe FC, and made three appearances for the League Two side this season.

“Everyone at Morecambe FC is deeply saddened to learn of Christian Mbulu’s death and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time,” the club announced on its official Twitter handle.

Everyone at Morecambe FC is deeply saddened to learn of Christian Mbulu’s death and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time.— Morecambe FC (@ShrimpsOfficial) May 26, 2020

Mbulu started his professional career at Millwall before representing teams such as Crewe and Braintree.