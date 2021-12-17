Progressive Grocers expands

Progressive Grocers of Jamaica Limited opened its fourth shopping centre on Tuesday and acknowledged that it is in expansion mode.

Word from the highly successful supermarket group is that it has set its sights on developing at least three more such centres in parishes outside Kingston and St Andrew over the next five years.

The new Progressive Shopping Centre officially opened Tuesday on Barbican Road in St Andrew has been completed for some time and has given the area a further lift following on the development of Sovereign North Shopping Centre, which is also owned and operated by Progressive Group.

Here, the official ribbon-cutting to open the $800-million shopping centre is done by (from left) Fayval Williams, minister of education, Youth and Information; Delroy Chuck, minister of justice; Bruce Loshusan, director of Progressive Foods; Gladstone Loshusan, director Progressive Foods; Craig Chin, managing director, Progressive Foods; Timothy Lyn, director, Progressive Foods; Norman Dunn, junior minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment, and Commerce; and Hugh Graham, Opposition spokesman on commerce, science, and technology.