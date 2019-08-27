Promising Jamaican athlete tests positive

A top promising Jamaican sprinter has tested positive for a

banned substance and is facing a four-year ban from the sport.

The substance was found in the athlete’s ‘A’ sample during the National Trials at the National Stadium, between June 20 and 23. The athlete’s management has requested that the ‘B’ sample is tested.

The athlete finished in the top three in their event at the National Trials and was expected to be selected on Jamaica’s team to the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, next month. The positive test could rule the athlete out of the competition.

It is understood that the banned substance in the ‘A’ was contained in a cold and flu medication, which was tested at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited lab in Montreal, Canada.

The athlete, it is also understood, had declared the use of a cold medication during the National Trials. It is not known, however, if the athlete had requested a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

The TUE gives athletes the opportunity to use banned substances to treat a legitimate medical condition, but can only be issued by a medical doctor.