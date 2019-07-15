Prosecutors drop sex case against actor Kevin Spacey

Prosecutors drop sex case against actor Kevin SpaceyMonday, July 15, 2019
|
Kevin Spacey’s criminal sexual
assault case has been dropped.
The 59-year-old actor originally pled not guilty to criminal charges of indecent assault and battery in connection with an allegation he groped a young man in a bar in July 2016.
However, the case will not be going to court as Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe dismissed the charges.
According to court documents, O’Keefe said he was dropping the case due to the unavailability of the complaining witness.
Spacey, who has been accused of misconduct by several men, was fired from Netflix drama House of Cards over previous sexual assault allegations made against him and was replaced in the drama All The Money In The World.
