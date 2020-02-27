‘Protecting workers from sexual harassment fundamental to human rights’—trade unionist

‘Protecting workers from sexual harassment fundamental to human rights’—trade unionistThursday, February 27, 2020
|
Head of the Hugh Shearer Labour Studies Institute at the University of the West Indies Open Campus, Danny Roberts, says Jamaican workers have an inalienable right to work in a safe environment that is free from sexual harassment and discrimination.
Roberts—whose comment came at a recent ethics symposium hosted by the Consultant Physicians of Jamaica—stressed that at the heart of the issue must be the emphasis of the social partners in promoting dignity and respect among all categories of workers.
Roberts said that protecting workers from sexual harassment is a fundamental human right issue. He said employers are legally liable to protect their workers by taking all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment from occurring
He said sexual harassment negatively impacts not only victims but organisations and society. He pointed to the psychological suffering, behavioural changes, stress-related physical and mental illnesses and missed career opportunities that victims face when they have been sexually harassed. Roberts said that while the sexual harassment bill now before Parliament contemplates the development of policies to combat sexual harassment, training on sexual harassment should be promoted and encouraged in the workplace.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy