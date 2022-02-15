Protest over deplorable section of Waltham Park Road

Angered by the deplorable state of a section of Waltham Park Road in the vicinity of East Road and Oakland Crescent, taxi drivers and residents used old motor vehicle tyres and large appliances to block the thoroughfare on Monday in protest.

According to the taxi drivers, that section of the road has been repaired on numerous occasions, the last time being on December 22, 2021.

However, the authorities say the repeated damage is caused by waste spewing from the Boucher Gully, especially when it rains.

“A lot of garbage is being dumped in the Boucher Gully, outside of the fact that the gully empties onto the road. When it rains, the garbage washes onto the road and we are not sure about some of things they are dumping in the gully,” National Works Agency Communications Manager Stephen Shaw told the Jamaica Observer on Monday.

“If you throw chemicals in water waste, that results in asphalt deteriorating. Where you have a bit of road that would maybe last for a year, you get a month out of it because additives may be in the water impacting the particular area,” Shaw explained.

“We are aware of the challenge. We are working on a plan we are hoping to start implementing before the end of the month and it could start as early as this weekend. This precedes any demonstration or action by the persons in that area,” Shaw said.

“There is a medium-term solution and then there is a long-term plan. That will require, possibly, the acquisition of land which could mean demolishing buildings in and around the area,” he added.

Motorists, though, complained that the state of the road causes traffic to pile up at the spot, and taxi operators, they said, use the sidewalks to avoid the potholes and traffic.

Egerton Newman, president of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services, described the recurring problem as a “total disaster”.

“Some of my members, they ply that route, and they have been having continuous problems, especially when it rains. They complain to me about having to buy parts almost every week because of that thoroughfare. I empathise with them, and we are calling on the Government to do something about that piece of road where the water runs straight across the road,” he said.

“The road conditions across Jamaica are atrocious. That is why some of the taxi drivers hike their fares to buy back parts. They have to sometimes be illegal and increase fares in even some rural areas. Another big concern, too, is that the fuel prices gone high,” Newman added.

On December 22 last year while workmen repaired the road, one woman who lives and vends in the area suggested that the affected area be lifted.

“No drainage nuh fi lead on the road. All fridge and stove wash on the road, we only lef' fi see man come out of the gully now. The whole of this area needs to rearrange. See dem a fix it now, dem a go go back a square one again. The only thing can save this area is to build the road higher,” she said.

A friend of hers predicted that it would be eroded with the next shower of rain.

“When the gully come down, water ride the banks and come over. When the people dem throw the rubbish inna di gully further up, everything come down and come on this road. When the rubbish come, yu si dead dog, mattress, and all sort of thing floating around. Dem clean the gully very often, but as them clean it and rain come, everything come right back down. Dem need fi do something about it because a years now di people dem pon dis yah road a suffer,” she said.