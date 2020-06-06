Jamaicans gather in Kingston to protest racism, police brutality

Dozens of people have already gathered for a peaceful protest racism and police brutality in Liguanea, Kingston 6.

The protest, which began at 10:00 a.m. and will go until 4:00 p.m., is a show of support for the ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations which have been happening in the United States for the past two weeks.

Additionally, the protesters are using the opportunity to demand justice for Jamaicans who have died at the hands of the security forces. Many, lining the street opposite the US embassy, have placards with the names of Jamaicans who have lost their lives under questionable circumstances with the police and Jamaica Defence Force, including Susan Bogle, Noel Chambers and Jermaine Ferguson, for whom protesters took to the streets in Cockburn Pen, St Andrew yesterday.

Demonstrations have been staged across the US, and numerous other countries, to protest the death of George Floyd, who was videotaped being restrained by a now-fired police officer who had his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Tens of thousands of Americans have lined the streets in dozens of US cities to demand racial equality and protest police brutality in light of several recent instances of black men and women being killed during encounters with law enforcement.