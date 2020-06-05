Protests grip Cockburn Pen amid fresh allegations of police brutality

Residents in the Cockburn Pen community in

St Andrew have taken to the streets after a man was allegedly shot and killed

by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Friday morning, June 5.

Details are unclear, however, BUZZ understands that the police were conducting a patrol in the community when the 30-year-old man was shot.

Amateur video footage shows police officers throwing the man’s lifeless body in the back of a service vehicle.

Shortly afterwards, the residents began blocking busy Waltham Park and Hagley Park Road intersection—utilising the debris from the road works as well as old refrigerators.

Other videos show a vehicle on fire.

Traffic has been brought to a standstill in all four directions.

The police are on the scene attempting to quell the unrest. More information later.