Protocol gaffe marks Boris Johnson’s first visit outside UK

Protocol gaffe marks Boris Johnson’s first visit outside UKSaturday, August 24, 2019
|
British Prime
Minister Boris Johnson may have bought more time for the UK to salvage a Brexit
deal with the European Union (EU) in time for its October deadline.
But that’s not why he’s trending on social media.
The controversial UK leader became the source of much outrage on social media on Thursday, as a photo captured a huge break in decorum and formality in Paris.
According to the Associated Press (AP), Johnson was invited to French President Emmanuel Macron’s palace to further discussions on the UK’s exit from the EU.
Johnson was seemingly in good spirits after a similar visit to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in Berlin, who dangled the possibility of a smooth Brexit from the EU.
After the talks, Johnson felt so at home that he propped his right foot on a coffee table in the Elysee.
The moment, though brief, was immortalised in a photo, with AP further reporting that Johnson was asked to put his foot down by President Macron himself.
“Johnson put his foot on it, while Macron pointed to the floor — where feet belong. Boris then said “sorry” with a wave and laugh,” the AP added.
The picture was shot after both the leaders addressed media in the Elysee courtyard.
Johnson was labelled “rude” and “embarrassing” on Twitter and was heavily criticised for his act.
After his meeting, Johnson tweeted, “Today I met President @EmmanuelMacron in Paris. Let’s get Brexit done, sensibly and pragmatically and in the interests of both sides. Let’s get on with deepening and intensifying the friendship and the partnership between our nations.”
But the Twittersphere was far from impressed and Johnson was dragged extensively…
Do you think Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s gesture was “rude” or “harmless”? Tell us in the comment section, BUZZ fam!
