Proud homeowner

Manager at the Mandeville Regional Hospital's Renal Unit, nurse Marika Davis receives the keys to her new home from Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change Pearnel Charles Jr at Wednesday's handing-over ceremony of 82 serviced lots and 30 two-bedroom units at the Perth Estate in Manchester.

